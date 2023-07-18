BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public for information leading to the arrest of a man who reportedly fled from police during a traffic stop.

According to law enforcement, officers pulled over Tony Rich earlier this week. The officers were able to take Rich’s driver’s license and video of him during the stop, but say he fled from them at a high rate of speed in which he nearly hit one of the officers.

Rich is also wanted on several felony warrants, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Beloit Police or Crime Stoppers.