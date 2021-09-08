Beloit Police say murdered man found Sunday was likely killed on Friday

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say the 19-year-old man who was found dead on Sunday was likely shot on Friday evening.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near Bluff Street and Portland Avenue. Witnesses told police that the suspects involved in the shooting fled from the scene toward Vine. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

On Sunday, around 7:53 a.m., police were notified that a body had been found between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Avenue.

Chief Andre Sayles said that after reviewing body camera footage and evidence from the Friday night scene, it was determined that the victim’s body was not visible to officers due to its location and time of day.

Police have said that the victim has ties to Beloit, but have not yet released his identity.