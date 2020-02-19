Beloit Police search for suspected liquor thieves

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say that two men stole bottles of liquor on Wednesday around 12:10 p.m. from the Happy House Liquor store in Beloit.

via The Town of Beloit PD

Officials say the two suspects arrived together in a silver Chevrolet Impala with no front license plate. The first suspect asked to use the restroom in order to distract the cashier while the other suspect hid two bottles of liquor under his hooded sweatshirt.

Police say that the first is a male black, about 5’5” in height. He was wearing a red and black Wisconsin knit cap and a dark Green Bay Packers hooded sweatshirt with a zipper front closure. He appears to be in his late 20’s or mid to late 30’s. He appears to have facial hair, possibly a mustache and goatee.



The second is described as a black male about 6’0” in height and was wearing a black baseball cap with a silver or white circular logo on the front. He was also wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt. He may have facial or neck tattoos and a tattoo extending onto his right wrist from under the sweatshirt sleeve.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Town of Beloit Police Department at (608) 757-2244.

