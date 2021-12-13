Beloit police searching for hit and run suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are hoping the public will help them track down a hit and run offender.

Officers were called to a two-car crash on Cranston Road early Monday, but only one driver was on the scene when first responders got there. The woman told investigators that the other driver took off towards Freeman Parkway.

Police have determined that the suspect’s car is a black Nissan Altima with major damage to the passenger side. The crash left pieces of the Nissan all over the road.

Anyone who sees the car, or knows who the driver is, should contact the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800.