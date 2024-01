BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are asking the public for help to identify a man, driving a black Buick GMC Terrain, who is wanted in connection with an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

Police released photos of the man and the car on Thursday afternoon.

Photo: Beloit Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 608-364-6840.