UPDATE: Police say Andrew was found safely.

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Police say that Andrew Crosby left a home near the 2200 block of Staborn Drive around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Andrew was last seen wearing a a dark grey beanie cap, a thin black New Balance hooded sweatshirt and dark blue acid wash jeans.