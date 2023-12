BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say Corey has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Beloit Police have issued a missing person advisory for a man last seen on Monday.

According to police, Corey (last name not given) was last seen in the 200 block of W. Grand around 9 p.m.

Authorities say he was wearing black and red plaid pajama pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Beloit Police at 608-757-2244.