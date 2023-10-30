BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Bessie Thomas, 58, who has gone missing.

According to police, Thomas was last seen on Wednesday, October 25th. Authorities say she has a medical condition that places her in danger.

Bessie Thomas. Photo: Beloit Police Department

“It’s not in her typical behavior to be gone from home for a long period of time and to go without communicating with her family. We’d like to check her whereabouts to ensure that she is OK,” police said in a statement.

Police asked the public to “check your streets, alleys, or any parking lots” for a 2017 red Jeep Patriot with Wisconsin license plate number 781 TBJ.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 608-757-2244.