Beloit Police searching for pair of car thieves

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say they are searching for two men suspected of stealing a BMW from Clinton, Wisconsin and leaving it in Beloit.

According to police, the dark gray 2011 BMW 535XI was stolen from a house on Wagner Avenue in the Village of Clinton around 2:07 a.m. on December 21st, 2020.

The car was recovered around 10:20 p.m. on January 2nd, 2021, in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit.

Police say a silver colored car picked up the two suspects at that location when they exited the stolen car.

Authorities say they are hoping to talk with anyone who saw the vehicle during the time period it was missing or provide information on the two men seen in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.