BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check.

Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing a maroon vest and grey sweatpants.

Any information on her whereabouts should be given to the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800.