Beloit police seek help finding suspects after home invasion

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, November 18th around 3:45 p.m., police responded to a burglary incident in the 1600 block of Indian Road in Beloit.

According to officials, the homeowner told police he and his wife heard footsteps coming from the upper level of their home.

As he was climbing the stairs, he was met by two unknown males who pushed past him, ran down the stairs, then went out the back door.

Authorities say that shortly after, the victim witnessed a newer white SUV leave his driveway and travel eastbound toward Milwaukee Road.

The suspects were described as white males, approximately 5’8”-5’10”, in their early twenties, wearing all black clothing and face masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

