Beloit police seek suspect in possible arson fire

Local News
Courtesy: Beloit Fire Department

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police believe a structure fire was intentionally set Tuesday night.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., the Beloit Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue, where flames were visible coming from an unoccupied storage building.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Beloit Police said Wednesday their investigation has led them to suspect arson as the cause.

The fire created about $20,000 in damages.

