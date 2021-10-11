Beloit Police seek tips on suspect who pointed gun at officer

A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Sunday night, a community service officer was driving South on Prairie Avenue when an unknown suspect on the passenger’s side of a vehicle pointed a gun at him, according to Beloit Police.

The officer was driving south when he observed a vehicle driving slowly northbound on Prairie Avenue near Switch Track Alley.

As both of the vehicles passed, the passenger in the other vehicle pointed his gun at the officer, police said.

Police say this was an unprovoked act against the officer who primarily handles animal calls and assisting with traffic control.

“Threats of violence and violence against our officers will not be tolerated. This was an unprovoked act against an officer who serves the community by primarily handling animal calls and assisting with traffic control,” said the City of Beloit Police Department.

If you have any information on this incident, you can contact the Rock County Dispatch Center at (608-757-2244), Crime Stoppers (608-362-7463), or send an anonymous tip online using P3TIPS.COM/482.

There will be more details on the investigation later on.