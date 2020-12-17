Beloit Police: Suspect kicked down door, stole jewelry with occupant at home

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a home while an occupant was there, and stole jewelry before fleeing.
According to police, around 5:40 p.m., a victim living in a home in the 800 block of Saint Lawrence Avenue said the suspect kicked in a side door, entered the home, and burglarized it while a family member was in the house.
The family member observed the suspect running from the house wearing all black clothing and a black mask on their face.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
