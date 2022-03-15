BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A local police department is reaching out to its community to show how it is working to reduce violent crime.

The Beloit Police Department is holding a series of meetings. The first will take place next Wednesday at Hackett Elementary School, 625 8th St. Police leaders will lay out their goals and plans for the department, as well as introduce new technology and equipment.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said that it is also a chance for the public to weigh in.

“We can’t be there 24 hours, 7 days a week, but we want to understand when we can be more present in those neighborhoods, how can we better connect with them,” Sayles said. “I know we do a great job on our social media platforms, but at the same time, we want to do a better job actually being in person and being more transparent with our community partners.”

The first two meetings will focus on the Beloit Police Department’s initiatives to address violent crimes and how the community can assist. These meetings will have identical content to provide accessibility to those in the Hackett and Merrill neighborhoods:

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022; Hackett Elementary School, 625 8th St.

6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022; Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.

The last two meetings will focus on use of force and the Beloit Police Department’s mental health initiatives. These meetings will have identical content to provide accessibility to those in the Hackett and Merrill neighborhoods: