Beloit Police warn dealerships to be cautious after 8 cars stolen from BK2 Auto Sales

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly a week since thieves broke into a local car ealership. Police have surveillance video and pictures of the men they’re looking for, but so far haven’t had any luck tracking them down.

A total of eight cars were stolen from the dealership last week. Beloit Police have since found all but two cars. The owner of BK2 Auto Sales caught the guys on camera.

He tells us they stole over 60 sets of keys.

“We have not seen a lot of this especially this large scale where eight of them are taken from a dealership,” said Beloit Police Lt. Dave Elrod.

In the surveillance video, you can see several men walk into BK2 Auto Sales on Broad Street around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20th.

Two of them, both wearing masks, are seen rummaging through the main office. At one point they both duck down. Then, you can hear one reference the car keys and safe.

Lieutenant Elrod says the group went back multiple times, stealing 8cars throughout the night. Right now, they think this was random –

“There’s been a string of these and I can’t say if they’re related or not but there were some in Illinois, there was some over in Racine County earlier this year. So, I don’t know if it’s related to those or just a random act,” said Lt. Elrod.

Lt. Elrod says six of the vehicles have been found and a majority of them are in OK condition. But BK2 owner Alex Kasyanyuk says one car was lit on fire and left in a cornfield.

Police recommend all dealerships take precautions.

“I would say this to other dealerships in the area, make sure the keys to your vehicles are locked up in a safe and not accessible by other individuals,” Lt. Elrod added.

BK2’s owner says he is still missing a 2005 Dodge Terrain and a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee and he has amped up the security.