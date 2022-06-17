BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The opening of Beloit’s Krueger Pool this weekend has been delayed because of what administrators say is a lack of staffing.

The City is continuing to hire lifeguards and cashiers, and says it will open the pool once “staffing levels allow for a safe operation of the pool.”

Other local pools announced their opening dates last month.

The Belvidere Park District announced it was closing the William Grady Pool permanently, due to a lack of operational revenue.

Chicago’s pools were scheduled to open for the summer on June 24th, but the Park District said a nationwide lifeguard shortage had affected pool openings. The City said Thursday that city-operated pools won’t open until July 5th.