BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — There will soon be another way to cool off in the stateline, as the Beloit pool is set to open next week.

The City announced that Krueger Pool, 1700 Hackett St., is expected to open for the season at 1 p.m. next Monday.

The pool will have open swim from 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday and family swim from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Those who are under the age of 12 must have some 16 or older supervising them. Guests are reminded to leave their flotation devices at home, as they are provided.

Krueger Pool is expected to be open through mid-August. Hours may change due to staffing and weather.