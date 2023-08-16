BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit’s public pool will stay open longer than typically normal this year.

The City said that it is extending the hours of Krueger Pool, 1700 Hackett St., through August 27, but it will be closed next Thursday and Saturday.

The pool was not open on Wednesday, so the City is instead moving its “Summer Playground” program with transportation to this Friday. Residents need to register by Thursday.

While Krueger will be staying open later, Sunday is the last day for Rockford’s public pools. Both Harkins Aquatic Center, 902 Acorn St., and Sand Park Pool, 1041 E Riverside Blvd., will close this weekend.

Alpine Pool shut down last Sunday.