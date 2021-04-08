Beloit Public Library hopes to lure students back by waiving late fees

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Public Library is forgiving all fees for youth and young adult materials.

While families facing financial difficulties will save money on fines and fees, Amy Mitchell, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, says the bigger picture is about encouraging families to come back to the library.

“It’s really the key to a community’s success, having kids and families who are able to read,” she said.

This week is National Library Week.

“Before…families would be charged 10 cents to 25 cents each day that those items would be late, and up to $5 each. As you could imagine, if they have a bag full [of books], that could add up,” Mitchell said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell has seen more college students utilizing the library.

Alondra Terry is a 5th year senior in the nursing program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has relied heavily on the library as a resource.

“It gets kinda hard to stay focused and keep goin’ at it, at home. Especially with all of the distractions. So, it’s really big to clear all of the distractions. Coming here, it’s quiet and I get a lot more done than I can at home,” Terry said.

Mitchell also emphasized the importance of students coming to the library, citing the “magical” quality of holding a physical book.

“It has a certain smell. It has a certain feel. And, it does teach kids something that a digital book wouldn’t, in terms of how you turn the page, how you hold the page,” she said. “There are a lot of different things about that, that are pretty unique.”