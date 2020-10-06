Beloit Public Schools to continue remote learning through winter

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit School District has reached the midpoint for its first term. Administrators say not much will change going into term two.

The district’s interim superintendent announced Tuesday that distance learning will resume through the winter. Rock County’s COVID metric did not meet the district’s requirement to learn-in person.

“Currently Rock County’s 14-day average is at 13.1 percent. So, we did not meet our metric to open in-person and so that’s why the decision was made to continue with distanced learning going into the second term,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser.

An e-learning workshop will be held at the Beloit Public Library on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Families can learn how to navigate iPads and remote learning apps.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

