BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A stateline city has been recognized on the national level in the green variety.

The City of Beloit was recognized as a “2022 Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 35th year for its commitment to urban forestry management.

The city has a history of commitment to planting and growing trees throughout the community. Beloit’s Forestry Division planted 175 trees in 2022. An estimated 35,000 trees are maintained in the city.

Beloit received the recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements. These include “maintaining a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.”

The Forestry Division will hand out small evergreens at the Downtown Beloit Farmers’ Market on May 20 as part of the annual “Public Works Week” display.