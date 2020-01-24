Beloit releases renderings of new Snappers stadium

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit unveiled renderings for it’s new state-of-the art baseball stadium on Thursday.

The stadium, which will be home to the Beloit Snappers, will be located near Beloit City Hall, and will hold 3,500 people.

Organizers say the facility will focus on providing Beloit with youth, educational, and cultural events.

The stadium will have the ability to host non-baseball events.

Construction is expected to begin this Spring.

