BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Residents near Central and Carnegie avenues were evacuated from their homes Tuesday morning due to a gas leak.

According to the City of Beloit Fire Department, the incident happened around 10:09 a.m.

Alliant Energy shut off the gas supply and began working to repair the broken gas line.

A firefighter at the scene suffered a “medical event” and was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 1 p.m. today.