BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Fire crews responded to a massive tire fire east of the Rock River in Beloit on Friday morning, and officials have asked residents nearby to evacuate due to smoke.

The fire at 1515 Yates Avenue, was reported at 12:45 a.m.

Beloit’s Director of Strategic Communications, Sarah Lock, said the business stored a significant amount of rubber tires, which were on fire and were producing heavy fumes.

Homes to the south of the fire, at Yates and Copeland, were evacuated, between Yates and Portland Avenues to Harvey Street.

No injuries have been reported, but the Rock County Public Health Department is recommending that residents wear masks when they are outdoors, in the areas impacted by the fire.

“The main concern at this point is from potential particulate matter, which could pose as an irritant to those with respirator concerns. Air quality monitoring will be conducted in the Beloit area during this incident,” the Beloit Fire Department said.

Photo: Beloit Fire Department

Photo: Beloit Fire Department

Merrill Elementary School, at 1635 Nelson Avenue, has been set up to serve as a warming center.

Photo: Beloit Fire Deparmtent

DEVELOPING…