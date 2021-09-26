Beloit residents pull a firetruck for hospice

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – Beloit residents stretched out their muscles on Sunday evening after using everything they had to pull a fire truck across the finish line.

The strength displayed was part of a fundraiser for Beloit Regional Hospice. Organizers said that they offer services for the community for free, so they needed some assistance to raise funds.

All the might used for pulling truck 50 feet ended in people leaving with cash in their pockets. 12 teams participated, with the first place team now being $500 richer.

“We are raising money for Beloit Regional Hospice because we offer care for people in our community, whether they have the ability to pay or not,” said Deidre Bennett, the Director of Beloit Regional Hospice.

Bennett said that plans are already on for next year’s pull.