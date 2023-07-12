BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man escaped without injury after a suspect shot at him during a robbery outside his home on Monday.

According to the Beloit Police Department, the victim was outside his home in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue around 10:40 p.m. when a man walked up and held him at gunpoint, demanding his property.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male, 6’1″, thin build, between 18-20 years old, wearing light-colored jeans and a black hoodie with white lettering across the chest.

Authorities said the robber shot one bullet, which struck the home, before fleeing the scene, running south on Lincoln Avenue.

The victim was unharmed.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.