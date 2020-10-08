Beloit School District enters into apprenticeship program with Frito-Lay

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — In an effort to prepare students to enter the workforce, the Beloit School District has partnered with the Frito-Lay plant for an apprenticeship program.

“Two days ago, we had our signing day for our first ever Youth Apprenticeship Opportunity with Frito-Lay,” said Beloit Memorial High School’s Career, Technical and Alternative Education Director Mitchell Briesmeister. “This is the first time that Frito-Lay has offered youth apprenticeship, and that is happening here at Beloit, Wisconsin.”

The apprenticeship program will be a year-long program for students.

“Students cycle through different areas of the company and they are checked off on different skills, on a scale of 1, 2, 3. On top of that, most important thing they learn is professional soft skills on how to work with people,” Briesmeister said.

Junior Merrill Reed was one of three students selected for the program.

“They asked the counselors at my high school, Beloit Memorial, and they said I was handpicked,” Reed said. “They said I was their best choice so I’m proud of that.”

Reed says he is excited to gain new experiences.

“I just want to try something new it’s a great opportunity for me to take and see because most people don’t have opportunities like this,” he said.

He also said he is optimistic about his future and says he may want to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps. His grandfather has worked at Frito-Lay for 30 years.

“If this program goes good, I think I’ll be able to stay there, if I enjoy it enough,” Reed said.

