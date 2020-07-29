Beloit school district releases back to school guidelines

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO)–On Wednesday, the School District of Beloit released their guidelines for coming back to school this fall.

Parents can either select virtual school, available for kindergarten through 12th grade, or traditional learning with social distancing.

For those who opt for an in-person education, students start school on Thursday, September 8, and only attend 4 out of 5 days of the week.

Face coverings are required for staff and students. The district will also suspend their volunteer program and limit visitors in school buildings.

The district says their model may change based on criteria by the Rock County Health Department, schools’ input, and CDC guidelines.

For the full model plan, click here.

