Beloit schools sporting events have new requirements

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A local school district is changing how it handles security at sporting events.

The changes start right away at all Beloit schools. All student athletes will be given three tickets to their events and names of fans must be given before entering. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Students can still attend, but they must sign up through an electronic form by 4 p.m. on the day of the event. Beloit police will be upping its presence at games and security will perform sweeps of parking lots.

The changes come after the weekend shooting death of Jion Broomfield. The 19-year-old was shot in a Beloit Memorial High School parking lot.

Find a full list of the changes below:

• Each student-athlete will receive three tickets to their sporting event. Ticket holders

must have their names entered on an admittance roster to attend the sporting event.

No tickets will be sold at the door.

• Beloit Memorial High School students may attend home games, but will be required to

sign-up through an electronic form by 4:00 pm the day of the event.

• Freshman and JV teams will be required to leave at the conclusion of away games.

Visiting Teams and Athletes:

• Each visiting student-athlete will receive three tickets to their sporting event at Beloit

Memorial High School. Ticket holders must have their names entered on an

admittance roster to attend the sporting event. No tickets will be sold at the door.

• Freshman and JV teams will be required to leave at the conclusion of their games at

Beloit Memorial High School.