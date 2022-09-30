MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Cory Hereford, 51, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sex trafficking.

Hereford was found guilty of sex crime charges for preying upon vulnerable young women, giving them heroin, and convincing them to engage in prostitution.

A woman contacted Janesville Police after she says she found concerning messages between Hereford and her 16-year-old daughter in 2017.

Hereford is a registered sex offender for a 1994 conviction of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the U.S Department of Justice, Hereford and his co-defendant, Tonyeil Partee, 30, of Janesville, recruited victims at a home on South Franklin Street in Janesville, used for distributing heroin and cocaine.

The pair would then compel the victims into commercial sex work by sometimes withholding the heroin to induce withdrawal sickness, prosecutors said, and at other times, threatening violence.

“This defendant preyed on vulnerable young women, and he cruelly exploited their addictions for his own profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Partee was previously sentenced to 3 years in prison for her part in the sex trafficking operation.