BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A man wanted for a weekend shooting in Beloit has been found in Texas.

Phillip Fung Li was taken into custody in Killeen, Texas, on Wednesday for Attempted Homicide. He is accused of a shooting that happened on Colley Road Sunday night.

A 28-year-old was hit in the shooting, but he is expected to be okay.

Fung Li will be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges.