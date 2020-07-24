Beloit shuts down street for ‘Al Fresco on Grand’ outdoor dining, shopping

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Grand Avenue between State and Pleasant will be shut down every Friday and Saturday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to give a boost to business owners.

As part of “Downtown Beloit Al Fresco on Grand,” restaurants will provide outdoor dining and retail shops will have outdoor sales.

Social distancing guidelines will still be in place.

Shauna El-Amin, the executive director of the Downtown Beloit Association, says the event is about helping businesses hurt by coronavirus restrictions.

“During the COVID pandemic, it’s really hard for our restaurants in downtown Beloit to have maximum capacity seating and, also, our retailers,” she said. “There’s a limit to how many customers they can have inside of their businesses. So, we really wanted to showcase that they are open and ready for customers.”

Al Fresco on Grand will run through the end of October.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

