Beloit Sky Carp holds annual job fair

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Sky Carp held their annual season job fair on Tuesday at ABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave.

Interviews were held there and candidates were told to bring a resume before attending the event. They discussed their previous experience and qualifications. Some positions available included stadium operations, cooks, prep staff, cashiers and ticket takers.

The Sky Carp are hoping to hire at least 100 people to help with special events this year.

“We are extremely excited to have our first full season here, rather than 24 games like we did last season,” said Maria Valentyn, vice president of entertainment for the Beloit Sky Carp. “We have a huge, robust promotional calendar this year, giveaways every Saturday, fireworks on Friday and Sundays are Family Fun Days.”

The Sky Carp season begins Tuesday, April 12 and continues through September 4, with the possibility of additional playoff games being held in Beloit.