BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Baseball fans got a chance to check out the stateline’s newest stadium.

The Beloit Sky Carp held its first ever “Select-A-Seat” event on Wednesday. It gave fans an opportunity to learn more about season tickets to the Miami Marlins new high-class “A” affiliate.

2022 will mark the first full season inside ABC Supply Stadium. Staff said that more than 400 season tickets have already been sold, but there is room for more.

“The purpose of this event to just get people to come out to the ABC Supply Stadium, check out all the great seats we have available for this upcoming season,” said Drew Olstead, vice president of sales for the Beloit Sky Carp. “Just gives everybody an opportunity to come out and check out this beautiful ballpark on a beautiful night….Yeah, so next Sunday, March 20, we will have brunch and brushes, so that’s an opportunity that we are having. We will be doing some movie nights, so try and be on the look out for that, we will be doing some movie nights at the ballpark and were always exploring different ideas that we can do here.”

The event runs until noon Saturday. Season ticket memberships can still be bought, they start at $560 per seat. The Sky Carp will play their home opener on April 12.