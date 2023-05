BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Sky Carp are in a close competition, but it is not taking place on the field.

“Baseball Digest” is holding a fan-lead voting tournament to find the “Best Ballpark in High-A Minor League Baseball.”

ABC Supply Stadium was ranked as the 10 seed at the beginning of the contest. The Sky Carp’s home got more votes that Avista Stadium in the first round, advancing to the “Sweet 16.”

The team is now up against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.