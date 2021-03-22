Beloit Snappers hold job fair ahead of new stadium debut

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — It’s out with the old and in with the new for the Beloit Snappers. The team is headed into a season of change.

Moving into a stadium might be the biggest part of that. We caught up with Snappers staff who say this new chapter includes new job opportunities.

The Beloit Snappers are excited to move into a new stadium and bring along new workers who love the game of baseball just like them.

“We’re really looking forward to the new era, a privately financed stadium, with the scoreboard and food and just the complete game day experience,” explained Beloit Snappers President Jeff Jurgella.

It’s a new era as the Snappers prepare to move into a new stadium in the heart of downtown Beloit.

“[We need workers for] food service. We’ll also be hiring for ushers and security, ticketing, some other game-day operations here. Groundskeepers, some fun jobs here surrounding the game of baseball,” Jurgella said.

To make game days run smoothly, the team is looking for new hires. Workers will start at the old stadium and move to the new one with the players when it opens.

“We’ve got 60 home games and the folks that get hired here as we matriculate over to ABC supply stadium later this summer–they’ll certainly be part of the new stadium as well,” Jurgella said.

Jurgella says it’s time to close the chapter at Pohlman Field, where they’ve been for 39 years.

There’s a lot of wonderful memories at this ballpark but it’s become a bit dated,” he added.

Corporate Contractors Inc. began construction on the new stadium last July and say they’re working rain or shine to open this July.

“I think just the recent development and just how downtown Beloit is going–I think this is great. It’s going to impact both Beloit snappers and downtown just in general,” explained assistant project manager Jose Carbajal.

“It certainly will bring more people to the Beloit area but we look at as an attraction to all of the Stateline, whether it’s Rockford or Janesville and all points in-between. It’s going to be a destination,” Jurgella added.

The job fair continues Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pohlman Field.

Click here to fill out an application.