Beloit stores re-open after Wisconsin governor allows shopping to resume

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin business owners say that they were surprised when Gov. Tony Evers announced that they could re-open their doors, but they’re happy to see people shopping again.

Megan Warntjes, owner of Chic & Unique, at 318 State St, said, “It is going to make the difference between some small businesses surviving or not. And I’m very happy to be open. I miss my customers, I miss the interaction.”

Following Evers’ latest executive order, nonessential businesses in Beloit are allowed to re-open with a maximum of five customers in store at a time.

Nikkie Chadwick, owner of Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts, at 408 Grand Ave, said, “The people we’ve had this morning have all been excited just to be out, to shop local, to find something new.”

Chadwick says that, even with the five customers at a time restriction, re-opening the storefront should help her business.

“Typically, unless there’s a big event in downtown Beloit, like Farmer’s Market or Wine Walk, or a typical Saturday, we don’t see more than five people in here at a time, so for us it’s pretty easy to follow,” she said. “I think something is better than nothing.”

Shatoria Teague owns Always and Forever Formal Wear, at 317 State St. She says doing virtual fittings has been fun, but she’s ready to help couples in-person.

“The fact that I’m physically able to take their measurements and help them have fun while doing this is a blessing, and I can’t wait to get back to it,” Teauge said.

Teague says that she normally allows drop-in customers, but she’s opening back up by appointment only to try and prevent crowds.

“I’m a one-man shop somedays, so it can just be me and a bride in here. I don’t want to walk out of a fitting room and have six, or seven, or ten people in here, and on a Saturday that’s possible,” she said.

Megan Warntjes is the owner of Chic and Unique Clothing Boutique, at 318 State St. While she’s hoping to have bigger crowds later in the summer, she says that any customers are a welcome sight.

“For now, it’s perfect. It’s a good way to start out. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be able to open my doors,” she said.

Warntjes says she’s not allowing children under the age of 16 into the store during regular hours, in an effort to keep pregnant and elderly customers safe. They can make an appointment to come into the shop after hours, she said.

