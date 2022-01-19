Beloit students recognized by Milwaukee Bucks for mental health awareness

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A group of seniors at Beloit Memorial High School got a special mention at Wednesday’s Milwaukee Bucks game.

They won the theme night competition with “inside out,” focusing on bringing awareness to mental health. The students said that they wanted to bring to light an important issue, inspired by athletes who bring up their own mental health issues.

“It’s good to know that you were hand chosen by the Bucks organization, so that was a good feeling,” said Jaheim Harrell.

The seniors said that they came up with “Inside Out Night” for mental health because it was a way to help and show awareness to a tough topic in a fun, loving environment. It took them three weeks to come up with the idea, create and practice their pitch, where they would make a video and send it to the Bucks organization.

“This would be a really great idea, trying to bring a whole community, a full Bucks stadium full of people together to represent a cause, and show people that deal with mental health that it’s okay and that everyone is here and has your back to fight with you,” said Paul Allen.

Tony Capozziello, a teacher at Beloit Memorial High School, said that working with the students, and then winning, made him really proud.

“In education right now, we need amazing, and when the kids particularly coming out from what we been through the past several years, now they responded well and this has been something they really enjoyed,” Capozziello said.

This project in the entrepreneurship class was to have the students think like a business professional, according to Capozziello. Generating revenue through ticket sales, relationships with corporate partners and connect communities.

“I think it would be really cool to see our idea really come alive,” said Ryan Mechanic.

The seniors said that they would be going to the game on Wednesday night, and that they would like to have all the fans have their jersey inside out.

“To raise mental heath awareness, obviously, and I think everyone could get behind it, so it would be really cool to see,” said Griffin Oberneder.

The winners hope that the Bucks organization will use the “Inside Out” theme for seasons to come.