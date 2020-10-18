Beloit teen crashes into house, car goes up in flames

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit crews responded to the scene of 1600 block of McKinley Avenue after a car was engulfed in flames.

The accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday after a 16-year-old crashed a vehicle into a house.

Officials say no one was hurt and the house was spared major damage thanks to the quick response of a nearby fire station.

Investigators say the car hit a concrete step to the home which cut the vehicle’s gas line and led to the fire.

The teen was cooperative with officers. He has been tentatively charged with Operating Without a Valid Driver’s License and Reckless Driving.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

