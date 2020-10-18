Beloit teen crashes into house, car goes up in flames

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit crews responded to the scene of 1600 block of McKinley Avenue after a car was engulfed in flames.  

The accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday after a 16-year-old crashed a vehicle into a house.

Officials say no one was hurt and the house was spared major damage thanks to the quick response of a nearby fire station.

Investigators say the car hit a concrete step to the home which cut the vehicle’s gas line and led to the fire.

The teen was cooperative with officers. He has been tentatively charged with Operating Without a Valid Driver’s License and Reckless Driving.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories