Beloit teen killed in single-vehicle crash

NEWARK, Wis. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old from Beloit was killed Wednesday after a one vehicle crash.

At approximately 12:22 p.m. Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of a one vehicle crash in a field off S. STH 213, between S. Kettle and S. Smythe School Roads, in the Town of Newark, according to Sergeant Josh Lund.

Upon investigation, officers found that a blue 2012 Ford Focus was northbound on S. STH 213 when the vehicle drifted to the east shoulder, left the road, went down a ravine and came back uphill, striking a tree and an old power pole before coming to rest at the top of the hill in a field east of S. Kettle Road.

The 17-year-old driver was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation, though it was found that he had been wearing his seatbelt at the time.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.