BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say a 17-year-old teen was shot Friday night.

Police say the victim was outside when he heard gunfire around 11:05 p.m. on Nelson Avenue, and was wounded by a bullet.

He was treated and released for his injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Police are asking for witnesses to the shooting to call with information. The shooting is currently under investigation.