BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say two teens beat a mentally challenged man and recorded video of the assault.

According to police, “the victim is a nice guy who many of our officers know as a person dealing with some mental disabilities. Unfortunately 2 juveniles decided they wanted to assault him, and record their escapades.”

Video of the crime was shared with police officers. Beloit Police said the teen suspects are known offenders in Beloit and are actively being sought by police.

“Letting the very small number of criminals/terrorists out there who do the majority of the crime in town know they have no sanctuary here is the way to drive crime down,” police wrote.