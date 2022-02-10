BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit will be holding a series of community meetings on the subject of reducing violent crime.

The first two meetings will focus on the Beloit Police Department’s initiatives to address violent crimes and how the community can assist them.

They will be held at Hackett Elementary School on Wednesday, March 16th, and then at Merrill Community Center on Thursday, March 17th. Both events run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The last two meetings will focus on police use of force and the department’s mental health initiatives.

Those two will take place at the same locations, at Hackett school on Wednesday, March 23rd, and at Merrill on Thursday, March 24th.

The meetings follow a rash of murders in Beloit.