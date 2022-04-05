BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Pet stores in Beloit will not be allowed to sell cats, dogs, or rabbits after the City Council passed an ordinance aimed at reducing the demand for puppy and kitten mills.

“While this ordinance does not impact any existing businesses in Beloit, the City Council passed the ordinance as a proactive approach given the community’s proximity to the Illinois state line. Illinois has a statewide regulation prohibiting the commercial sale of cats and dogs in Illinois,” the city said in a statement.

Petland of Rockford permanently closed following the adoption of an Illinois law last year that required retailers by pet inventory from rescues and shelters.

Illinois lawmakers passed the Animal Welfare Act in 2021