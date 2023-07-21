BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit is starting a new program that will bus kids from local playgrounds to Krueger Pool.

The City says summer playground staff will supervise the children who can be transported from neighborhood parks to the pool via a bus. Transportation is free, but entry to the pool will cost $2 per child.

“We are looking for ways to engage neighborhood youth at the pool this summer,” said Recreation Supervisor Nicole Yost. “We hope that offering transportation and supervision will help welcome kids from throughout the city for an enjoyable afternoon of swimming and recreation.”

The program takes place on Wednesdays, July 26th, August 2nd, 9th, and 16th for children ages 6 – 14.

Times and Locations:

Telfer Park: noon pickup/3:50 pm drop-off

Summit Park: 12:20pm pickup/3:30pm drop-off

Vernon Park: 12:40 pm pickup/3:10pm drop-off



Registration is required by 4pm Tuesday each week. Sign up by calling 608-364-2890.