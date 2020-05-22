Beloit woman arrested with weapon in police HQ parking lot

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police arrested a woman in their parking lot Thursday after they say she chased a person there with a gun in her car.

Police say Bobbi Mason, 48, was at the scene on Gerald Avenue where fugitive Fabian Jones was arrested. According to authorities, Mason got into an altercation with the victim and chased them from the scene. The victim drove to the Beloit Police Department and warned officers, who later discovered a gun in Mason’s car, according to police.

Mason was charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Battery. Disorderly Conduct, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property.

