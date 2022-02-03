Beloit woman carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her car on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim told police she was sitting in her blue 2020 Honda Civic, in the 1400 block of Central Avenue around 6:47 p.m., when two men approached.

After opening both her passenger and driver’s side doors, the suspects held her at gunpoint, struck her in the head with the barrel of the gun, and forced her out of the car.

The suspects then drove off with her vehicle.

Beloit Police are asking the public for information to help them identify the perpetrators.