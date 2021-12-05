Beloit woman dies after car crashes into fire engine

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon after the car she was in crashed into a fire engine.

The incident happened at around 4:03 p.n. at Leeson Park, according to the Beloit Police Department. The City of Beloit Fire Department was reportedly dispatched for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle in the park. A fire engine was on the roadway when the vehicle fled the scene and crashed into it.

Firefighters said that the female passenger was slumped over in the vehicle prior to the crash. She was transported to a local emergency room where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle, Marvin E. Flint, 56, of Rockford, was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The women’s cause of death is still under investigation.

No City of Beloit personnel were injured in the crash.