Beloit woman, Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash

MAGNOLIA, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified Tammy Northrup, 57, of Beloit, and Albert Kath III, 67, of Janesville, as victims of a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

Rock County first responders were called to the intersection of N HWY 104 and Dunphy Rd. in Magnolia Township just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a pickup truck was stopped northbound on N HWY 104, attempting to turn west on Dunphy Road.

Investigators say a motorcycle collided with the rear of the truck.

Kath, who was driving, and Northrup, his passenger, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

